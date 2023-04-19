Pinellas child welfare investigator arrested on false records charge

A woman who worked as a child protection investigator for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office resigned and was arrested Tuesday on a charge that she falsified a report.

Jennifer De Jesus, 38, who had worked for the agency since April 2021, is facing a felony charge of falsifying records.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said that a supervisor last week had noticed discrepancies in a report from De Jesus. The call was to a daycare and it required that there also be a law enforcement response due to the nature of the allegations. De Jesus told the supervisor that the St. Petersburg Police Department had responded to the call and the supervisor asked her to put the case number into the report, the news release states.

De Jesus then put an invalid case number into the report. Investigators later determined that St. Petersburg police had not been called to the daycare and that De Jesus had fabricated the case number and lied about the response, the news release states.

Sheriff’s officials said no children involved in the investigation were harmed because of the deception.

The Pinellas sheriff’s office, along with a handful of other sheriff’s offices in the state including those in Hillsborough and Pasco counties, recently agreed to turn over child protection investigations to the state Department of Children and Families later this year. A number of sheriff’s offices started investigating child welfare cases in the 1990s after a number of high-profile child deaths, though the state continued to conduct those investigations in most Florida counties.

However, state officials felt bringing child welfare investigations across the state under one umbrella was the best plan for the future.