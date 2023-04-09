Pinellas corporal arrested on felony charge after domestic dispute

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office corporal was arrested after he forced his way into the Seminole home of his ex-wife Saturday night, leaving her bruised, the agency said in a news release.

Michael Deerman II, who has worked for the sheriff’s office for six years, was arrested on one count of burglary with battery, a first-degree felony.

At about 9:35 p.m., Deerman entered the Seminole residence after his former wife, who owns the home, told him not to, the statement said.

Deerman, 35, shoved his foot in the door and grabbed her arm, placing it behind her back and pushing her into a wall, the statement said. The ex-wife sustained redness and bruising on her arm.

Deerman was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and booked at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to arrest records.

The investigation is ongoing.