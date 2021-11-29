Pinellas corrections officer arrested, accused of punching inmate, pulling out hair

A former Pinellas County corrections sergeant was arrested Monday on charges of battery and official misconduct after authorities say he slapped, punched and pushed a jail inmate and pulled out a clump of his hair, then lied about it in an official report.

The incident took place Nov. 19, and Patrick Knight, 51, resigned from the county’s Department of Detention and Corrections Nov. 23 amid an internal investigation, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference Monday.

The inmate, 41-year-old Terrell Johnson, was treated for the injuries he suffered, Gualtieri said.

