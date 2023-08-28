Pinellas County braces for storm surge, possible flooding

Business owners along 8th Ave in Pass-a-Grille are preparing for the possibility of 4 to 7 feet of storm surge. In 2020, during the tropical storm ETA, several shops in Pass-A-Grille flooded. As another system approaches, doors and windows are getting sandbagged as business owners prepare for more tidal flooding. "You know, it's a mindset. You do what you can do it's not great, but it's happening. We can fight what is and do the best we can," E' Layne Kelley said.

