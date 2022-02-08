Pinellas County court drops all charges against man accused of strong-arm robbery in 2017, expunges his record

February 2022 update: A Pinellas County man has had his record cleared in a 2017 arrest after a judge ordered that the arrest be expunged and removed from court records.

The order was issued in June 2020 on behalf of Alexander Troy, according to court documents recently provided to The Palm Beach Post.

Original post: A Florida Uber driver allegedly robbed a customer because he didn’t think the teen paid for his ride.

Jared Combs, 17, and his friend were trying to get home Sunday when a miscommunication lead to an altercation with their Uber driver, Alexander Troy, according to WFLA.

Troy dropped the boys off at Combs’ house, but allegedly was “mumbling something about the fare being canceled,” grew angry, and demanded money, WFLA reported.

Troy allegedly got out of his car, ran up the driveway and ripped a “pricey gold chain” from the friend’s neck, according to WFTS.

"You're supposed to use Uber for going home safe instead of being out here worrying about driving and all that,” Combs told WFTS. “I mean you shouldn't have to be assaulted and robbed by an Uber driver.”

Troy was arrested at his Clearwater home and charged with strong arm robbery.

