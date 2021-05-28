Pinellas County inmate dies in custody from medical event, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG — An inmate at a Pinellas County jail died Friday, two days after he had a medical event in a holding cell, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawrence Gabbert was booked into jail Tuesday for failing to appear in court for a trespassing charge, deputies said.

The 57-year-old was being held alone in a single cell when he began having a medical episode Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities did not say what type of medical event occurred.

Gabbert was transferred to Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, where he died on Friday afternoon.

The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, deputies said. In the meantime, Gabbert’s death is also being investigated by the homicide unit of the Sheriff’s Office.