Pinellas County jail begins vaccinating inmates

Jack Evans, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

The Pinellas County jail began providing vaccines to inmates Tuesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The announcement came a week after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office began providing vaccines in its jails and five days after the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office did the same.

Inmates will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Older inmates and those with chronic illnesses or other vulnerabilities will be prioritized, as will those likely to remain in the jail for more than three weeks, ensuring the jail can provide both doses of the vaccine.

Those who are released from jail after their first shot but before their second will be referred to the Department of Health, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

