Pinellas County Jail inmate, 51, dies while in custody

A 51-year-old man died in custody at the Pinellas County Jail Saturday, according to a press release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Agency detectives are investigating.

Roosevelt Roundtree was found unresponsive in his cell in the early afternoon of Jan. 20, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in its press release. Deputies and medical staff at the jail began performing life-saving measures, according to the agency.

Roundtree was pronounced dead 37 minutes later.

He was booked into the jail two days earlier after being arrested on charges of petty theft and driving with a suspended license, according to the press release.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said detectives found no evidence that Roundtree was involved in any physical altercation or sustained any injuries while incarcerated at the jail.

The release also noted Roundtree had preexisting conditions, but did not provide details.

Roundtree’s next of kin have been notified.