Pinellas County nonprofit raises money to fix fence after hit-and-run

A crucial fence for the Homeless Empowerment Program was left with thousands of dollars in damage after a driver hit it and took off. "We've put a lot of effort into the garden to make it what it is," said Maissie Hughes, garden coordinator for the Homeless Empowerment Program. "I think it is really important to be connected to nature and to spend time outside," Hughes spends every day in the organization's garden, getting fruits and vegetables ready to be served to those who are homeless or food insecure.

