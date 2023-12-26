Pinellas County sheriff gives update on deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Largo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is set to give an update on a deadly shooting that happened on Christmas Eve in Largo.

A man was killed in a shooting in the area of Trotter and 22nd Avenue Southwest in Largo on Sunday.

Deputies said the suspect was known to the victim and there is no threat to the public.

Gualtieri will speak at 11 a.m. No additional information was available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.