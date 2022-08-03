Pinellas couple accused of sexual activity with their dog

A 36-year-old Safety Harbor woman and a 39-year-old Largo man have been arrested and face felony charges after deputies say they engaged in sexual activity with their dog.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Christina Calello willingly engaged in sexual activity with the dog while Geoffrey Springer, her ex-boyfriend, recorded it.

It happened multiple times over the course of about eight years, the agency said in a news release Wednesday. Springer put the recordings on a flash drive.

Deputies took the dog to a local pet hospital. No visible injuries were found during the examination, according to the release.

Calello and Springer both were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Calello later was released on a surety bond, while Springer was released on his own recognizance, jail records show.

Each faces a felony charge of sexual activity involving animals.

The investigation is ongoing.