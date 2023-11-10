Pinellas deputies arrest man on 7th DUI charge

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man this week on the 7th drunken driving charge he has faced in his lifetime, court records show.

Ronald David Bacon, 51, was arrested on U.S. 19 and Winding Creek Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to arrest reports.

Deputies said Bacon was driving a white mini-van north on U.S. 19 and was speeding. The van also didn’t have a tag on it, reports state.

Deputies noted that he had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol. Bacon refused to take field sobriety tests or provide a breath sample, reports state.

Bacon was arrested on charges of drunken driving, driving with a suspended license and operating an unregistered vehicle. He also is facing a violation of probation charge out of Pasco County for a previous charge of driving without a license.

The arrest reports note that Bacon’s previous charges of DUI were in 1991, 1997, 2005, 2006 and 2017. The dispositions of those cases were not immediately available.

Bacon was being held at the Pinellas County jail in lieu of $7,000 bail, records show.

An assistant public defender was appointed to represent Bacon and has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, records show.