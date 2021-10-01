Pinellas deputies arrest two men in murder of woman, 21

LARGO — Pinellas deputies arrested two men in the March death of a 21-year-old woman.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Ray Alton Oliver and Corinthian Thompson, both 35, shot and killed Adisyn Mudd during a robbery March 28 at a mobile home park near Largo. They face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Oliver and Thompson went to Mudd’s home in the Orange Lake Mobile Home Park at 12344 Seminole Blvd. to rob her, according to detectives. At some point during the robbery, she was killed. Deputies responded that morning and found her dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Oliver was already in the Pinellas County jail on cocaine sale and possession charges, as well as charges of failing to register as a career criminal and possession of eutylone, a synthetic stimulant, according to jail and court records. He pleaded guilty to the charges this month and was sentenced to more than two years in prison. Detectives arrested Thompson on Friday at 3624 Sixth Ave. S in St. Petersburg, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The men are both being held at the county jail, according to the agency. Whether they are being held on bail, and, if so, how much, was not available in jail records Friday morning.