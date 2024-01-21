Pinellas deputies discovered the body of a missing 85-year-old man

Deputies are investigating the death of an elderly man after finding his body in Lake St. George in Palm Harbor, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Clouster Bryant, 85, was reported missing after he left to go fishing and never returned home, according to an agency press release.

On Friday evening, Pinellas County deputies found Bryant’s pickup truck near the north boat ramp of Lake St. George. The agency deployed its marine and flight units to aid in the search.

Bryant’s body was discovered next to a small boat that had capsized on the south side of the lake, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wearing a life jacket and fishing gear was found at the scene.

There were no immediate signs of damage to the vessel, the agency said, nor is there evidence that the death of Bryant is criminal in nature.

The investigation is ongoing.