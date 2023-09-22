Pinellas deputies investigating if person’s death involved alligator

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sherriff’s Office are investigating a death near Largo.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the area of 134th Avenue North and 121st Street, near Ridgecrest Park, regarding a dead body. Investigators have not determined that person’s cause of death.

An alligator was recovered from the water, according to Jamie Miller, a spokesperson with the Pinellas Sherriff’s Office.

Aerial photos from Bay News 9 show officials gathered around a large alligator.

“A lot of my neighbors were out here and they’re the ones that told me about the gator,” area resident Jennifer Dean told Spectrum Bay News 9. “While we were standing here we heard a shot, I assume they killed the gator.”

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are aiding the investigation, according to commission spokesperson Ashlee Sklute.

The investigation is active and ongoing, Miller said.

The scene is about a mile from where a Largo man was found dead in a lake with alligator-related injuries in May 2022. An autopsy later determined he drowned after he was attacked by an alligator.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates as they become available.