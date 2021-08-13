Pinellas deputies: Man admits he tweeted threats directed at Disney World

A man directed a series of threatening tweets toward Disney World and Activision Games, at one point threatening to blow up the houses of Disney executives, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Jordan, 31, of Seminole, tweeted 186 times within a three-hour period on Sunday — just after he created a Twitter account, deputies said. Jordan was arrested on a charge of threatening to throw, place or discharge a destructive device.

Two of the tweets threatened Walt Disney World, deputies said. One said: “@Disney or we will blow up all of your execs house with C4.” Another said: “@Disney I will toss a hand grenade threw their loft window.”

Twitter suspended the account on Monday.

Other tweets were directed toward the video game company Activision Publishing, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The tweets included derogatory comments about the company’s executive and “other current litigation issues.” A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy said they only have the two tweets about Disney on hand and they don’t have any information about what is meant by “other current litigation issues.”

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Section and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement connected the Twitter account to Jordan. He admitted to writing the tweets when detectives interviewed him, according to a news release issued Friday.

Jordan is being held at the Pinellas County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.