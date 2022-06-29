Pinellas deputies search Largo site for remains of woman missing in 1982 cold case

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are excavating a site in Largo in search of the remains of a woman who went missing in the 1980s, spokesperson Sgt. Amanda Sinni said.

Retha Hiers went missing in 1982. Authorities believe she may have been killed by the same man who was a suspect in the disappearance of two other women — Margaret Dash, who went missing in 1974, and Donyelle Johnson, who disappeared in 1989.

The suspect in all three cases is a man named Cleveland Hill, who is now dead. Hill was an asphalt contractor who had previously worked as a minister. He served 19 years in prison on federal drug charges and was released in 2008. He denied any involvement with the three missing women, sheriff’s officials said.

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Hill remained a suspect throughout the investigation, but authorities were never able to gather enough evidence for Hill to face charges. Even on his death bed, Hill refused to answer questions from investigators, Gualtieri said.

The excavation is taking place at 1201 Gooden Crossing in Largo. Detectives are expected to be on site Wednesday and Thursday.

