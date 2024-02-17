Pinellas deputies search for man suspected in double homicide

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for a man they say is connected to the killing of two people near Largo.

James McKinley Barber Jr., 28, was last known to be walking in Seminole around 51st Avenue North between Duhme Road and Seminole Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to be armed, deputies said, but not an immediate threat to the public.

Detectives said they were investigating a double homicide at 7981 Smoketree Court. They did not release any information about the victims.

Barber was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the word “Tronton” on the front, blue pants and black sneakers, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call 727-582-6200 or 911.

They did not immediately release any further information.