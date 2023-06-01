Pinellas deputy arrested for threats to wife via text

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Wednesday for sending texts to his wife threatening to harm or kill her, according to a news release.

Marquis Fitzgerald, 31, was placed on unpaid administrative leave on May 4 pending an investigation over texts to his wife that featured photos of a shooting target with bullet holes. He also sent a text to his mother-in-law stating, “Come get your daughter before I kill her,” according to the release.

Police say the texts did not provide cause for an arrest, but his leave continued for policy violations.

On May 27, while still on leave, deputies say Fitzgerald sent a video to his wife of a couple having sex before another man enters the room and stabs them.

“I just want you to see what some people do when this happens,” Fitzgerald texted his wife, according to the release. “There are crazy people in this world.”

He was arrested after this conversation. Fitzgerald is charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm. He resigned from the Sheriff’s Office after his arrest. He was hired in December 2018.

According to jail records, Fitzgerald was released after paying a $10,000 bail.