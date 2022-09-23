Pinellas deputy killed in hit and run, manhunt for suspect underway, sheriff says

ST. PETERSBURG — A construction worker hit and killed a deputy on Interstate 275 Thursday night and then ran away, sparking a massive manhunt that continued early Friday, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

The crash happened near Roosevelt Boulevard after Deputy Michael Hartwick, 51, started his shift about 10:30 p.m., Gualtieri said at news conference Friday morning.

Hartwick was working a traffic detail to provide safety for construction crews who were working overnight, Gualtieri said. Hartwick blocked the two inside southbound lanes of the interstate, got out of his patrol cruiser and was standing on the shoulder facing north when a construction worker operating a front end loader struck him, Gualtieri said.

The forklift was moving about 20 mph when it hit Hartwick, killing him instantly, Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri identified the construction worker as Victor Vazquez-Real, 35.

Vazquez-Real continued for about a mile after hitting the deputy, Gualtieri said, and stopped in a parking lot and told another construction worker that he had killed a deputy. The construction worker took Vasquez-Real’s construction gear and hid it in a wooded area. Vazquez-Real took off running, Gualtieri said. The 35-year-old has not been located as of 7 a.m.

Southbound I-275 traffic was being diverted onto Ulmerton Road and northbound traffic was being diverted onto Gandy Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The release said to expect closures and delays in the area until around mid-day Friday.

The northbound I-275 entrance at Roosevelt Boulevard is closed, a release later said. Southbound traffic onto I-275 at Roosevelt Boulevard will remain open. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Roosevelt are open, the release said.

Gualtieri said law enforcement from agencies across the area are searching for Vazquez-Real. Gualtieri asked for the public’s help in finding Vazquez-Real.

“We have a lot of assets and resources and we’re not going to stop until we get this guy in custody,” Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri said Vazquez-Real will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death. The man who helped Vazquez-Real hide his gear is being charged with accessory after the fact, Gualtieri said.

Vazquez-Real’s last known address is in Tampa, Gualtieri said. The Sheriff’s Office is not aware of any prior convictions.

“All I can say is, here we go again,” Gualtieri said. “This is 18 months after Deputy Magli was killed. Now we go 110 years in the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office without any line of duty deaths, and now we have two in 18 months.”

Hartwick was a deputy with the Sherriff’s Office for 19 years, Gualtieri said.

“Mike was a good guy, a good cop,” Gualtieri said. “He did his job.”

Hartwick has two adult sons who were notified of Hartwick’s death, along with his mother Gualtieri said.

