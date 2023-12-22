Pinellas deputy who let hit-and-run driver go resigns

One Saturday morning in July, a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a Hyundai sedan with a broken headlight.

During the traffic stop, Deputy Junior Lewis also noticed that the Hyundai’s windshield was cracked and caved in and its front bumper was dented. But an investigation would later find that, despite the heavy damage and signs that the driver was impaired, Lewis failed told the driver and the passenger to switch positions and then let them go.

Moments before the stop, investigators say, the Hyundai driver had struck a bicyclist and then left the scene. The bicyclist was killed.

On Dec. 14, as the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was wrapping up the internal investigation into Lewis’ actions that night, he resigned.

In a Dec. 15 memo summarizing the investigation’s findings, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he would have fired Lewis had he not resigned. The memo said Lewis failed to take appropriate action even though the Hyundai driver, 26-year-old Anaya Elisia Millan, displayed signs of being drunk. If he had, authorities might have learned of Millan’s involvement in the hit-and-run crash sooner.

Millan turned herself in the next day, but because Lewis did not investigate when he pulled her over, she cannot be charged with DUI manslaughter, according to the sheriff’s office and prosecutors. According to police, Millan drank alcohol at multiple places that night and had just left a club before the crash.

The memo also said that Lewis provided false and misleading information about his actions to his superior and omitted important details about the fatal crash. And the memo said Lewis failed to give accurate information about his actions and observations during the traffic stop while providing sworn testimony to the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office.

Efforts by the Tampa Bay Times to reach Lewis by phone were unsuccessful.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. on July 29 on the 11700 block of 66th Street as William Rothey, 37, rode his bicycle south along the paved shoulder, Pinellas Park police said. Rothey died at a local hospital.

Police later determined that Millan was driving the Hyundai and left the scene without stopping or calling for help.

Soon after the crash, Lewis stopped Millan. According to the internal investigation, Lewis turned off his body-camera and the in-car video camera minutes into the stop so that his interactions with the driver weren’t recorded.

Lewis instructed Millan to switch seats with a passenger before letting them go without checking to confirm that Millan had a valid driver license and wasn’t wanted on outstanding warrants, the investigation found.

Later on the day of the crash, Pinellas deputies found the Hyundai abandoned in the parking lot of the Publix at 7333 Park Blvd., and Pinellas Park police announced that Millan was the suspected driver.

Millan turned herself in on July 30 and she was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Police determined Nicole Ventura, 24, was riding with Millan at the time of the crash, failed to call 911 for help and helped Millan abandon the car. Ventura was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and accessory after the fact, both felonies, records show.

Rothey’s brother Brian Rothey said his family is still coming to terms with what happened. Rothey, who went by “Willie,” left behind a 5-year-old son.

“It’s been a challenge, to say the least,” Brian Rothey said. “Christmas is coming up and we have our family traditions where we all pile into my sister’s house on Christmas morning to do gifts with the kids and without him, there’s this huge hole.”

Brian Rothey said the allegation against Millan and Ventura “just disgusts us to the core.”

“They had every opportunity to stop or to help him or to call for help and they didn’t,” he said.

He said the family wasn’t kept up to date with what was happening with Millan’s case and he learned about Lewis’ resignation through local news outlets.

“We’re not happy at all,” he said. “It’s just very confusing. We feel like it should’ve been handled much differently.”

Rothey said that to read Gualtieri’s memo and see the “plain, gross negligence” that occurred, he believes Lewis should’ve been disciplined sooner.

”That shouldn’t have been a five-month process,” he said.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson relayed a request for comment to Gualtieri for this story but he did not respond before publication.

“We’re trying our best to pick up the pieces and move on,” Rothey said. “Right now, we’re holding tight to everyone else that’s still here.”