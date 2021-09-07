Pinellas deputy shoots, kills person near Clearwater, police say

CLEARWATER — A Pinellas deputy shot and killed someone Tuesday morning, Clearwater police said.

The shooting occurred at 2175 Indigo Dr., just west of Belcher Road and south of Greenbriar Boulevard in unincorporated Pinellas County. A news release did not identify the deceased person or say how old they were, nor did it include any details on what led up to the shooting.

While the shooting involved a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy, the Clearwater Police Department will investigate the circumstances through the county’s Use of Deadly Force Task Force.

The task force was formed last year to ensure agencies don’t investigate their own in cases where a police officer or deputy killed someone.

Clearwater police Chief Dan Slaughter is expected to brief the news media Tuesday morning.

