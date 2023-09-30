Pinellas deputy shoots and kills person who raised gun, police say

A Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person who raised a gun toward him Saturday morning at the Sunshine Mobile Home Park, according to police.

The deputy, Albert Johnson, shot the person outside her home after she came out with a gun, St. Petersburg police Chief Anthony Holloway said in a news conference Saturday afternoon.

St. Petersburg police are leading the investigation involving the Pinellas deputy.

As of early Saturday afternoon, authorities had not identified the person who was killed, saying they were waiting to alert her next of kin. No further information, such as the age of the person, was provided.

Deputies, including Johnson, arrived at the mobile home park near 74th Street North and 46th Avenue North shortly before 9 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 about a dispute, Holloway said.

After first meeting with the neighbor who called, deputies then met with the person at her home. Holloway said they could hear her yelling at them from inside, at one point saying that she had a gun. He said the deputies took cover behind their vehicles and she exited her home.

“The deputies then gave her an order. She did not follow those orders,” Holloway said. “At some point during the orders, the subject raised the gun toward the deputy. The deputy then fired several rounds at the subject.”

Holloway said Johnson has worked for the sheriff’s office for nine years.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri joined Holloway at the news conference. Holloway said in cases where a Pinellas deputy shoots a person, St. Petersburg police lead the criminal investigation, and the sheriff’s office handles any potential policy or procedural changes that might come from it.