Pinellas deputy shoots man armed with knife in Clearwater

CLEARWATER — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a 38-year-old man who police say ran toward deputies while holding a knife and had expressed a desire to commit “suicide by cop.”

Christopher Ryan Kelly, 38, was grazed in the arm by a shot fired by Deputy Nicole Jones Monday night in an unincorporated neighborhood in Clearwater, a news release the Clearwater Police Department said.

Kelly was treated at a local hospital and then released. Clearwater police arrested Kelly Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting arrest without violence. Jail records show he is being held in the Pinellas County Jail on a $20,150 bond.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating the shooting, the release said. Under the guidelines laid out in the task force’s partnership agreement, the Clearwater and St. Petersburg police departments divide use-of-force incidents involving Pinellas County deputies, with Clearwater police investigating those that happen north of Ulmerton and Walsingham roads and St. Petersburg police handling those that happen south of that.

Deputies responded to a home at 2350 Ella Place around 6:44 p.m. Monday after receiving a phone call from a woman who said her adult son, Kelly, had a knife and was threatening to hurt himself. According to the release, Kelly also had told his mother “he wanted to die by suicide by cop.”

When deputies arrived, Kelly was in the garage of the home with a knife and “acting erratic,” the release said.

For about 70 minutes, deputies tried to talk Kelly into putting the knife down, but he did not listen, police said.

Kelly, who still was holding the knife, left the garage and went to the side yard of the house, according to the release. Deputies then fired bean bag rounds — a less lethal tactic than a firearm — but they “had little effect on him.”

Kelly then ran toward the backyard of the house where two deputies were stationed. Deputies told Kelly to drop the knife but he refused, the release said.

According to the release, Jones fired a single shot because the “deputies were in fear for their lives.”

Kelly has a history of mental health issues, police said. Rob Shaw, a spokesperson for the Clearwater Police Department, said in an email to the Times that detectives filled out Baker Act paperwork for Kelly Monday night. The Baker Act allows for the temporary, involuntary commitment of someone who poses an immediate danger to themselves or others due to mental illness.

Shaw did not provide any further details on Kelly’s mental health treatment.

A Pinellas Sheriff’s Office mental health deputy was on the scene during the situation in addition to a mental health clinician, Shaw said. The mental health deputy knew Kelly from a previous call, Shaw said in the email.

Jones was placed on “non-disciplinary relief of duty,” which the release said was standard in a case such as this. Jones has been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since January 2021, the release said.

The Washington Post keeps a log of every fatal shooting by an on-duty police officer in the United States. In the past seven years, 7,802 people were shot and killed by police, the database said, and of those people, 21% were considered mentally ill. In Florida, 497 people were shot and killed, and 130 of those people — more than a quarter of them — were considered mentally ill. The log does not include police shootings that do not result in death.

How to get help

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat with someone online at 988lifeline.org .