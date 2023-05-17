Pinellas driver sought in fatal hit-and-run of motorcyclist turns self in

A 20-year-old St. Petersburg man who police say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department Tuesday night identified Jakil Powell as the driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee who left the scene after colliding with a Honda motorcycle in the area of 22nd Avenue South and 45th Street South around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Jonathan Hughes was in the curb lane, heading west on 22nd Avenue South, and Powell was driving east in the median lane when Powell tried to turn north at the 45th Street South intersection. Powell “failed to yield the right of way and turned into the path of the motorcycle causing the crash,” according to an earlier release from the agency.

Hughes, 57, of St. Petersburg, died as a result of the collision, police said.

Powell faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He was booked into a Pinellas County jail, where he remained Tuesday night, jail records showed.