Pinellas drug deal shooting leads to murder arrest

Pinellas sheriff’s detectives have arrested a man in connection with a March 15 shooting death in an unincorporated area near St. Petersburg.

The shooting occurred outside a home in the 3900 block of 45th Avenue N. Clifford Coston III, 29, was shot while doing a drug deal inside is black Chevrolet Impala.

Detectives came to determine that Daniel Horrigan, 41, shot Coston once in the abdomen, after which the car went into a fence. Horrigan left the scene afterward, court records state.

Using various investigative techniques, including interview witnesses and watching video footage, Horrigan was developed as a suspect.

He turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with first-degree murder and armed trafficking in cocaine.

He was being held at the Pinellas County jail Wednesday without bail.