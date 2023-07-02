Pinellas ‘DUI Wolf Pack’ operation results in dozens of arrests, ahead of July 4

Pinellas County law enforcement agencies wrote 190 citations and 53 criminal charges during an overnight, county-wide “DUI Wolf Pack” operation ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Thirty people face driving under the influence charges and another 30 were handed DUI citations. Other criminal charges included felony drug offenses and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Law enforcement issued 53 speeding tickets.

The operation began at 7 p.m. on Saturdayuntil 5 a.m. Sunday and is “part of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries, and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.”

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the other participating agencies included the Florida Highway Patrol and police departments in Gulfport, St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Largo and Clearwater.

The Sheriff’s Office will also be conducting a “Saturation Patrol” throughout the county from Sunday through Tuesday, maintaining a “proactive profile” during the holiday weekend on highly traveled roadways.

Saturday’s overnight operation was dedicated to the memory of Pete and Alicia Sznerch, a father and daughter who were killed when their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver. They’d been travelling to a memorial service for a relative in Orlando, according to the Sherriff’s Office, with Pete’s wife, Cathleen, and son, Nicholas, who both survived the crash.