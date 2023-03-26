Pinellas “DUI Wolf Pack” operation results in multiple charges this weekend

Law enforcement agencies wrote 124 citations and 46 criminal charges during an overnight “DUI Wolf Pack” operation dedicated to a man killed in Lake County by an impaired driver in 2010, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Thirty-two people face driving under the influence criminal charges and another 32 were handed DUI citations. Other criminal charges included felony drug offenses and driving with a suspended or revoked license. One person was wanted on a warrant. Law enforcement issued 40 speeding tickets.

The operation began at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 until 5 a.m. Sunday.

“The operation is part of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries, and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.”

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the other participating agencies included the Florida Highway Patrol and police departments in Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Tarpon Springs, Treasure Island, Gulfport and Belleair.

The operation was dedicated to the memory of Stephen Edward Toner who was killed in 2010, after being struck while walking his dog in Sorrento. The driver left the pair by the roadway to succumb to their injuries.

Toner was an investigator for the Department of Business and Professional Regulations with the Division of Pari-Mutual Wagering, a father to three and a grandfather of five.