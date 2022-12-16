Pinellas ‘DUI wolf pack’ this weekend to honor deputy killed by drunken driver

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a “DUI wolf pack” with other police agencies to crack down on impaired driving this weekend and honor the memory of Deputy Michael Magli, who was killed by a drunk driver in the line of duty.

Law enforcement officers will patrol Pinellas County’s most traveled roads starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and going until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol will also be participating, along with the police departments in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Tarpon Springs, Treasure Island, Indian Shores and Gulfport.

“The operation is part of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving,” the agency said in a news release.

Deputy Magli was killed on Feb. 17, 2021 while trying to stop a drunken driver on East Lake Road in northern Pinellas County. The driver, 35-year-old Robert Allen Holzaepfel, had a blood alcohol level nearly triple the legal limit. He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and other charges in September and was sentenced to 35 years prison.