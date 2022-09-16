Pinellas fire lieutenant, Kona Ice truck owner arrested in Hillsborough sex sting

A Pinellas Park Fire Department lieutenant was arrested Thursday in an undercover operation after arranging to meet and pay for sex with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Brian Streeter, 50, of Plant City, was one of three arrested in the weeklong undercover operation targeting individuals who attempt to “exploit children for commercial sexual acts,” the agency said in a news release.

Deputies say Streeter had arranged to pay $60 for sexual intercourse to the undercover deputy posing as a minor.

Streeter, who had worked for the city since 2003, was fired after Pinellas Park officials were notified of his arrest, according to a news release sent on behalf of City Manager Bart Diebold.

“We will all work hard to regain the trust from our community that Mr. Streeter stole from us,” Diebold said in the statement.

Streeter faces charges that include human trafficking for commercial sexual activity involving someone under the age of 18, deputies said.

On Tuesday, Jay Saxe, 33, of Seffner, was arrested when deputies say he arrived at a trailer where he believed he would meet and pay a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Saxe owned a Kona Ice shaved ice truck in Lakeland, but the company issued a statement Friday saying it ended its franchise agreement with him upon learning of his arrest.

“Since its inception 15 years ago, Kona Ice has given back to schools and organizations in more than 1,400 communities nationwide. As a franchise organization, we remain stalwart in our mission to have a positive impact on the people and communities we serve,” Kona Ice said in the statement.

Saxe faces charges that include human trafficking for commercial sexual activity involving someone under the age of 18 and resisting an officer without violence, according to deputies.

