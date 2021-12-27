Pinellas inmate dies after hospitalization for medical reasons, sheriff says

CLEARWATER — A 58-year-old inmate at the Pinellas County jail died Sunday at a hospital where he was taken two weeks ago.

Gerald Moore had been jailed since Oct. 2 following his arrest for failing to appear in court to face charges of criminal mischief and resisting arrest with violence, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Moore was transported to a local hospital for medical reasons Dec. 12 and was removed from life-support about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. He died shortly after, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives found no immediate evidence that Moore had been in a fight or suffered any injuries while in jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine a cause of death and an investigation continues.