Pinellas jail inmate dies after found hanging in cell, sheriff says

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate who was found hanging in his cell late Tuesday night.

John William Goodwin, 40, of Largo, was pronounced dead about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. About a half-hour earlier, a deputy doing a well-being check saw a bed sheet covering Goodwin’s cell door. The deputy pulled the sheet down and “found Goodwin hanging from the vent with a ligature made from the sheet,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, which operates the jail.

Goodwin had been arrested by St. Petersburg police in May 2021 on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, with bail set at $150,000.

Prosecutors later downgraded the attempted murder charge to a second count of aggravated battery, court records show. Goodwin had undergone psychological evaluations and hearings had been set since arrest regarding his competency, records show. He had a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 10, records show.

Goodwin was accused of cutting a woman on the face and a man on the neck during an altercation, records state.