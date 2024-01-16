Pinellas Job Corps teacher fired after arrest on child pornography charges

A teacher at the Pinellas County Job Corps has been fired after St. Petersburg police arrested him on child pornography charges earlier this month.

Police arrested Ralph Kitzmiller, 54, of St. Petersburg, on Jan. 4. He is facing six charges of transmitting child pornography and three charges of possessing child pornography. He is also facing one charge of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. All are felonies.

According to an arrest affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted police to multiple tips it had received from a social media platform that Kitzmiller uploaded an image depicting child sexual abuse from his IP address six times in April 2023.

Police found the image in a search of Kitzmiller’s social media account. They also found that the recovery email address for Kitzmiller’s account was a combination of his first and last name, and that Kitzmiller uploaded a “mirror selfie” about an hour before the first upload of the child pornography, the affidavit states.

Police also found that Kitzmiller emailed himself a video depicting child sexual abuse on May 13, 2018. A search warrant was conducted at Kitzmiller’s home on Jan. 4, and Kitzmiller showed detectives the video and admitted the child depicted in the video was under the age of 18, the affidavit states.

Kitzmiller was being held at a Pinellas County jail on a $140,000 bond as of Monday. Court records show that an assistant public defender has been appointed to represent him and has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Following his arrest, Kitzmiller was fired from the Pinellas County Job Corps, a Department of Labor spokesperson told the Tampa Bay Times. Kitzmiller had worked at the school since Sept. 7, 2021.

“The health and safety of Job Corps students is a top priority of the Department of Labor and the Job Corps program,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Center staff are working with program participants to ensure they have the support they need during this difficult time.”

The Pinellas County Job Corps is a free career training and education center for 16- to 24-year-olds from low-income backgrounds, funded by the federal government. Students can earn their high school diploma and get a certification in trades like plumbing or carpentry.

All Job Corps instructors are employees of contracted center operators, the Department of Labor spokesperson said. Before being hired, they have to pass a background check as well as pass a background check every two years.