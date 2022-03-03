Pinellas judge rules part of Rays ownership lawsuit can proceed in court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jay Cridlin, Tampa Bay Times
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stuart Sternberg
    American sports businessman

A group of minority Tampa Bay Rays owners can proceed with part of a lawsuit seeking to expel Stuart Sternberg as a general partner in the team, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in May and amended in October, alleges that Sternberg withheld financial and strategic information while buying up shares from other limited partners, increasing his personal stake in the team at the expense of the partnership that governs it.

Sternberg had sought to have the case settled through arbitration, rather than a jury trial. On five of the six counts in the lawsuit — all alleging fraud and breach of fiduciary duty, and asking for a full review of the team’s finances — Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Amy Williams agreed, deeming elements of the original team partnership agreement, written in 1995 and signed by Sternberg in 2004, vague enough to warrant independent arbitration.

The sixth count, she said, was “a different bird.”

That partnership agreement stipulates that a general partner can be removed via majority vote by other general partners.

According to the lawsuit, Sternberg became managing partner after acquiring 49 percent of the team in 2004. By 2020, he had increased his stake to 85 percent by buying other general partnership stakes, including those held by the family of former owner Vince Naimoli, making him both managing partner and sole general partner.

Because Sternberg is the Rays’ sole general partner, “it isn’t very likely that he’s going to choose to vote himself out,” said attorney Courtney Fernald of St. Petersburg law firm Englander Fischer, representing the minority owners. That made the limited partners “powerless to remove the general partner, no matter how reprehensible his conduct might be.”

Williams concurred that a trial would be the most viable option.

“There would be no other way in a situation like this for a general partner to be removed,” she said. “It wouldn’t be possible.”

The lawsuit was filed by five limited partners who own a combined 9.6 percent of the team: Robert Kleinert, Gary Markel, the MacDougald Family Limited Partnership, Stephen M. Waters and a trust bearing Waters’ name.

Their suit only seeks to remove Sternberg as general partner, not majority partner. If it happens, according to the partnership agreement, he could be compelled to sell the general partnership stakes he’s acquired since 2004.

The Rays, in a statement last year, called the lawsuit “deceptive” and “fraught with error and falsehood.”

For the allegations that will go to arbitration, the minority owners are seeking a financial audit and damages in excess of $30,000. Dates for arbitration and a trial have not been set.

A spokesperson for the limited partners’ lawyers declined to comment further. A Rays spokesperson and attorneys for Sternberg also declined to comment.

Recommended Stories

  • A judge has rejected MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's appeal to dismiss Dominion's $1.3 billion lawsuit against him

    Lindell says he now plans to file a class action lawsuit against "all" the voting machine companies to sue them for "defective" machines.

  • Judge defends move to toss Palin's libel case against NYT

    The judge presiding over Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times said he was unfamiliar with push notifications and didn't realize news of his decision to toss out the lawsuit would reach jurors deliberating simultaneously. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said in a written decision released Tuesday that he was “frank to confess” that he was unfamiliar with the term “push notifications” and did not “fully appreciate the potential for jurors to be involuntarily informed” about his plans. The libel lawsuit by Palin, a one-time Republican vice-presidential candidate, centered on the newspaper's 2017 editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting, which Palin asserted damaged her reputation and career.

  • A Texas Telecom Company Allegedly Isolated Black Employees Into a Separate Room with Cameras, Now Ten Former Employees Have Won a $70 Million Federal Discrimination Suit

    A Texas jury has awarded nine Black and one white former employees of a telecom company $70 million after they won a racial discrimination lawsuit […]

  • The Tinder Swindler's swindle just landed him with a big lawsuit

    Shimon Hayut—a.k.a. The Tinder Swindler—used the fake name Simon Leviev and somehow managed to trick tons of clueless women into giving him millions by pretending to be the son of Israeli diamond mogul Lev Leviev. Following the premiere of the much-discussed Netflix documentary, which details Hayut’s major scam, the real Leviev family wasn’t too happy this guy pretended to be one of them. So, the Levievs are suing Hayut, as reported by People. The suit was filed at the end of February in Tel Avi

  • Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Sues Talk Show Production Company for Wrongful Termination

    Wendy Williams' husband, Kevin Hunter, filed a lawsuit against her namesake talk show's production company, Debmar-Mercury, on March 1

  • A New Survey Reveals the Happiest Cities in America Are in California and Maryland

    WalletHub based their rankings on three different key factors, including emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

  • Murdaugh latest: Solicitor requests investigation into 14th Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen

    A South Carolina solicitor and a Columbia attorney question Judge Carmen Mullen's conduct in regards to handling of Gloria Satterfield's estate.

  • An Update on Theranos Whistle-Blower Tyler Shultz

    Elizabeth Holmes's billion-dollar business failure is one of the most unbelievable fraud stories in recent years. The disgraced Theranos founder managed to deceive investors and scientists by overselling the capabilities of her blood-testing system, which she claimed could diagnose tens of diseases with a pinprick's worth of blood.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligar

  • 3 ocean carrier alliances control 95% of shipping between Asia and the US and have hiked rates more than 1,000%. The White House wants to shake their control.

    President Biden is taking aim at skyrocketing shipping prices and fatter corporate profits in his administration's larger battle against inflation.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Chinese firms push 5G credentials despite US ban

    On a stage reserved for the biggest players in the global telecoms industry, three Chinese firms took their place alongside three Western companies -- and pushed the message that they wanted to "work together".

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • Can Wendy's Knock McDonald's Off the Breakfast Throne?

    McDonald's pioneered the fast-food breakfast. Starbucks has been on the national scene only since 1992, but the high-end Seattle coffee chain changed the equation in the morning, It used coffee as its core draw, capturing a higher ticket price than McDonald's could and sort of opening up the idea that breakfast could be a competitive part of the day. It has been a case of if it's not broke, don't fix it -- which opened the door for Wendy's to try to become a player in the morning.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • A Chinese firm is giving up on its long delayed US-Hong Kong undersea cable

    Citing a challenging "international situtaion", Dr. Peng Group decided to cut losses on its ill-fated trans-Pacific internet cable project.

  • 2 Things I Didn't Realize About Retirement Until I Started Writing About It

    Some of the knowledge this Fool has picked up over the past few years has helped change her approach to retirement planning.

  • Exclusive-Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units will be run as separate businesses in a move to fast track growth in EVs, three people familiar with the plan said. The EV and ICE businesses will have separate names but will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, in the same way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business for corporate customers, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business and Ford will also outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said.

  • UN rights forum picks ex-ICC prosecutor to lead Ethiopia abuses investigation

    The U.N. Human Rights Council has picked the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to lead a panel investigating violations of human rights in the conflict in northern Ethiopia, the council said on Wednesday. The council voted in December to establish an independent investigative commission, to look into alleged violations by all sides and to identify perpetrators with a view to accountability. Fatou Bensouda, a Gambian national who was chief prosecutor at the ICC between 2012 and 2021, will lead the panel of three, the council said in a statement.

  • Russia's war on Ukraine could triple ocean shipping rates to $30,000 per container, expert says

    The war is likely to send ocean and air shipping rates skyrocketing at a time when the global supply-chain is still reeling from the pandemic.