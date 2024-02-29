Pinellas juvenile detention sergeant arrested for soliciting sex from boy, 16, deputies say

Detectives arrested a sergeant at the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Clearwater on Wednesday after she solicited sex from a 16-year-old boy incarcerated there, deputies said.

The investigation began after about ten “inappropriate letters” were found in the bed of the teenage inmate, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release. Detectives learned that the letters were penned by Sgt. Katelyn Gomez, 27.

“The letters explicitly described what would take place during their first sexual encounter and described an ongoing relationship which had developed while the victim was incarcerated,” the release read.

Gomez admitted to detectives that she wrote the letter, deputies said. She said she first met the boy at the detention center a few weeks earlier and developed a relationship with him.

Gomez was hired as a sergeant in January and had been assigned to the boy’s pod three weeks ago. She was told to not be alone with the inmates but staff members told investigators they had seen her one-on-one with the boy several times.

Authorities also found a photo of Gomez in the 16-year-old’s cell phone.

Gomez told investigators that she “fantasized about having a sexual relationship with the victim and planned to build a life with him once he was released,” according to the release.

Gomez was arrested and charged with solicitation of a child to engage in an act that constitutes sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority and was booked into the Pinellas County jail.

Gomez is currently still in custody, waiting to see a judge, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. Her bond has not been set.