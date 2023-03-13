Pinellas K9 deputy shot, suspect killed in shooting

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office sergeant shot and killed a man Sunday after the man opened fire on a K9 deputy, hitting him several times, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

The K9 deputy was hospitalized and listed in stable condition, police said.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Task Force is investigating the shooting that happened in the 6300 block of 60th Avenue N in an unincorporated area of Pinellas Park just before 7 p.m.

A witness noticed a man, who police have not named, attempting to get into several cars, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said during a press conference Sunday. The witness confronted the man and began videotaping him. The man ran from the scene, Holloway said.

The Sheriff’s Office K9 handler spotted the suspect at a nearby church. When the deputy approached the man, he fled. The handler, his dog and the Sheriff’s Office sergeant tracked the person south into a fenced backyard.

“In the backyard, the K9 is tracking, as they go past the building, the suspect comes out, he shoots at the K9 handler, striking him several times” Holloway said. “Then he turns his gun toward the sergeant.”

Holloway said the man shot at the sergeant several times and the sergeant returned fire. The man was hit at least once and died, Holloway said.

Neither the dog nor the sergeant was injured.

Police did not release the names of the Sheriff’s Office deputy or sergeant. Holloway said police would release the names of those involved Monday.

The sergeant is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the task force investigation.

Under the guidelines laid out in the task force’s partnership agreement, the Clearwater and St. Petersburg police departments divide use-of-force incidents involving Pinellas County deputies, with Clearwater police investigating those that happen north of Ulmerton and Walsingham roads and St. Petersburg police handling incidents that happen south of that.