Pinellas man accused of trying to kidnap, sexually batter woman on Gandy Beach

A St. Petersburg man has been arrested after witnesses reported seeing a man chasing a woman as she ran across Gandy Boulevard early Wednesday morning, screaming that the man was trying to sexually batter her, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

It started when 48-year-old Kenneth Brabham was driving in the Lealman area shortly before 3:30 a.m. and offered to drive the woman home so she could get out of the rain, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday night.

The woman told investigators she had never met Brabham, but she accepted his offer and got into his truck, and he began driving toward her residence. However, when they got to her home, Brabham did not stop, the woman said. Instead, he picked up a weapon and ordered her to perform oral sex on him, detectives said.

The woman told police she refused and she began trying to escape out of the truck’s passenger window while screaming for help.

Brabham pulled over when they arrived at Gandy Beach, and the woman jumped out of the truck and ran to a nearby gas station to get help, detectives said. During this time, multiple 911 callers reported seeing a screaming woman running across Gandy Boulevard while a man chased her, the sheriff’s office said.

Brabham caught up to the woman and began beating her, and he was trying to drag her to his truck when deputies arrived, according to reports.

Deputies say Brabham was lying on the beach near the injured woman. She had a broken collarbone and the top of her right ear was missing, and she told them Brabham had bitten off the missing piece, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Brabham was taken to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Administration Building to be interviewed by detectives. He admitted he had picked up the woman, but he denied trying to sexually batter her, detectives said.

Brabham was then taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He faces charges including kidnapping, attempted armed sexual battery and committing a felony while possessing a weapon.