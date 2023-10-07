Pinellas man arrested after deadly St. Petersburg shooting

St. Petersburg police arrested a 34-year-old transient man Friday on accusations of shooting and killing 36-year-old Terrance Hill, an acquaintance, over a money dispute.

Douglas l. Dawson remained in custody Saturday morning on a charge of second-degree murder. He also was arrested on two separate warrants, one for felony battery and another for tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

According to the police report, a witness said Dawson called Hill on Wednesday morning and argued about money. The witness then drove Dawson to meet Hill in the 3900 block of 13th Avenue South, and left the area.

Police said video recordings from the area show Dawson and Hill involved in an altercation, after which Hill walked out of view. The video shows Dawson walking behind Hill and appearing to shoot one round at him before running away, they reported.

Police arrived a short time later and found Hill with multiple gunshot wounds. Hill was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced dead. A witness identified Dawson from the video, according to the police.

Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said Dawson turned himself in to the Pinellas Jail.