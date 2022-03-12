Pinellas man broke into woman’s apartment and killed her bird, deputies say

A Palm Harbor man has been arrested on charges that he broke into a woman’s apartment and killed her bird.

The incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday in Palm Harbor.

Pinellas sheriff’s deputies said Felix James Barajas, 46, broke a window to get into the apartment while he threatened to kill the woman inside. He had been living there previously, but the woman had gotten an injunction against him and now had sole occupancy of the residence, arrest reports state.

The woman left the apartment in fear and took shelter with a neighbor. Once Barajas got inside, he took the bird out of its cage and killed it, reports state. He also ransacked the apartment.

Deputies were called and Barajas was caught a short distance away.

He was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and assault. He was being held at the Pinellas County Jail Friday night on $3,500 bail.

The incident comes just a few weeks after a woman was charged with throwing a man’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony during a domestic dispute in Clearwater. The dog died and the woman was arrested.