Pinellas man charged with murder in 2 overdose deaths

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with two overdose deaths, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

James Peoples III., 33, allegedly sold fentanyl to 32-year-old Kane Mitchell and 31-year-old Luke Comiskey, resulting in their deaths, police said.

Both Mitchell and Comiskey, who were roommates, were found dead April 23 at an apartment on Grand Avenue in Pinellas Park, according to police.

“The devastating consequences of fentanyl abuse are clear in this heartbreaking incident,” Chief of Police Adam Geissenberger said in a statement. “Our agency and city stand unwavering in its commitment to tackle the scourge of fentanyl overdoses head-on. We will pursue justice relentlessly and continue our efforts to safeguard our community from the perils of this deadly substance.”

Peoples was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to police.

