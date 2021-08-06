Pinellas man charged with sexually abusing kids he met as youth director

A 51-year-old Pinellas Park man has been arrested after police say he engaged in sex acts with children he met while volunteering as a youth director at a mosque in the Tampa Bay area.

Police received a tip in March accusing Ehab Ghoneim of engaging in sex acts with minors at his Pinellas Park home, the Pinellas Park Police Department said in a news release Friday afternoon.

During the investigation, five children were located and identified as victims, but detectives believe there may be others, according to Sgt. Roxanne Pohl, a public information officer for the department. Ghoneim also has ties to a mosque in the New Jersey area, she said.

Police partnered with members of the United States Marshals Service and United States Customs to take Ghoneim into custody in Chicago as he returned to the U.S. from Egypt, Pohl said.

Ghoneim has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors, she said, and authorities are working on getting him extradited to Pinellas County.

Anyone who has information about Ghoneim can call the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.