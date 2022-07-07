Pinellas man facing murder charge in fentanyl overdose death, police say

A 27-year-old Pinellas Park man has been arrested after police say he sold a fatal fentanyl dose to a 32-year-old North Port man.

Pinellas Park officers were called to the Home Depot located at 4040 Park Blvd. on March 7 to investigate the death of Brian Wilson, who died of an overdose, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

The investigation led detectives to Steven Eberhart, and over several months they bought various amounts of fentanyl from him before obtaining a search warrant for his home, according to police.

With help from the department’s SWAT team, Eberhart was arrested on July 6, the release said. During the search of his apartment, detectives seized what they described as “a large quantity” of cocaine and fentanyl, as well as two firearms.

Eberhart is facing a first-degree murder charge in Wilson’s death, police say. He also faces charges of armed trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, sale of fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, sale of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Eberhart is being held at the Pinellas County Jail without bond.