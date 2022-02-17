Pinellas man offered vaping devices to minors for sex acts and to smell their feet, deputies say

Pinellas sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Tarpon Springs man who they say coaxed minors into committing sexual acts by offering them vaping devices and marijuana.

Brandon Michael White, 22, is facing 11 charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation, battery and conduct; and unlawful use of a communications device, Pinellas sheriff’s officials reported Thursday.

Officials said the victims are under the age of 16.

Sheriff’s officials said the crimes are believed to have begun in April. Detectives learned White had been contacting minors through Snapchat and Instagram.

“White asked to smell and touch the victims’ feet in exchange for nicotine and marijuana products,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Detectives say White also received various sexual acts from the victims.”

The news release said White was interviewed by detectives and that he “admitted to meeting with multiple females.”

Detectives believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Nicholas Paden at 727-582-5714 or by email at npaden@pcsonet.com.

White was arrested Wednesday and was being held at the Pinellas County jail Thursday morning in lieu of $200,000 bail, records show.