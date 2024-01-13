Pinellas middle school student arrested for threatening school shooting

A 12-year-old student at Carwise Middle School was arrested Friday for bringing a replica gun to school and telling another student he planned to use it to take out his anger on other students and teachers.

A news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office said the student told officers he brought the fake gun to school “to be ‘cool’” and that if he had made threats, they had been a joke. The news release noted the fake gun resembled a real firearm.

The student was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with one count of a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.