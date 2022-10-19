Pinellas pain clinic prescribed drugs improperly, leading to 2 deaths, feds say

A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order halting a Tarpon Springs pain clinic from prescribing drugs based on accusations that the clinic unlawfully issued drugs that led to two overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Christopher and Patricia Ferguson, owners of Phoenix Medical Management Care Centers Inc., are named in a complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida in Tampa. The complaint accuses them of using the clinic under the guise of a non-profit to elude oversight and Florida legal requirements.

Florida law states a pain management clinic must be owned by a physician or group of physicians. However, non-profit pain management clinics are exempt. The complaint alleges Christopher Ferguson used that loophole to run the clinic, despite having been previously convicted of drug trafficking. It allowed him to hire Dr. Vivian Herrero, a pediatrician without proper training, to treat chronic pain, according to court records.

The Fergusons claimed, “Phoenix physicians need no training or expertise in chronic pain management,” according to the complaint.

Christopher Ferguson continued to direct the clinic even after he was arrested and charged with extortion twice earlier this year based on accusations that he tried to force patients into sex acts by threatening to discharge them from the clinic for failed drug tests.

Herrero wrote prescriptions for many patients, including the two who died of overdoses. Herrero often prescribed drugs without performing a medical examination, court records state.

One patient, addressed in court records as “D.D.”, received drugs prescribed by Herrero monthly from July 2018 until January 2021, when he died of an overdose. Herrero allegedly prescribed five “mind-altering” drugs, including two opioids. There was no reason for such a high dose, court records say. The complaint alleges Herrero prescribed a dangerous combination of drugs and ignored obvious signs D.D. was abusing them.

Story continues

D.D. was found dead at home on Jan. 21, 2021. According to court records, there were empty bottles of hydromorphone and alprazolam, both prescribed by Herrero, found next to his body.

Another patient, addressed as “M.H.”, began receiving similar high-dosage prescriptions of opioids from Herrero in 2020 despite a minimal physical exam and an MRI not supporting a need for the drugs, the complaint states. It also states M.H. showed signs of a high heart rate and elevated blood pressure that went unaddressed by Herrero along with signs M.H. was abusing the drugs she was prescribed.

M.H. was found dead at home on May 8, 2020, from an overdose, according to court records. Three bottles of hydromorphone were found near the body, including one that had been prescribed two days before she was found dead. Based on dosage instructions mentioned in the complaint, there should have been 82 pills remaining in the bottle but there were only three left.

The complaint alleges Herrero profited from writing these illegitimate prescriptions while working at Phoenix. She is described in the complaint as an “imminent danger.”

Christopher Ferguson was arrested in January and again in June on extortion charges. In the June arrest, Ferguson was also charged with sexual battery according to Pinellas County jail records.

An affidavit alleges after a patient failed a drug test, Ferguson threatened to stop writing prescriptions for them and report the test to authorities unless they performed sexual acts with him. Arrest affidavits from the Tarpon Springs Police Department accuse him of similar acts with multiple patients.

According to Pinellas County jail records, Ferguson was released from jail after both arrests after he posted $10,000 bail each time. The charges are still pending, according to Pinellas County court records. Ferguson has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Herrero was arrested Friday on seven counts of accessory before the fact in regard to the extortion charges filed against Ferguson, according to a Tarpon Spring Police Department affidavit. She also faces one count of violation of prescribing practitioner’s act. She was released Friday after posting $5,000 bail.

A message left at the clinic on Tuesday seeking comment was not returned.