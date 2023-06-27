Pinellas pair gets jail time for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. sentenced Pinellas County residents Carol Kicinski and Jon Heneghan to 20 days incarceration and a year of probation for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

Judge Reggie B. Walton also imposed $525 each in fines at Friday’s sentencing. As part of a plea deal, Kicinski and Heneghan pleaded guilty in November to one misdemeanor charge of entering a restricted building. The government dropped all other charges against them.

The pair, who lived together in Dunedin, traveled to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, attended a Stop the Steal rally and marched to the Capitol. Records state they went inside for about 20 minutes, entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offices and took video. They were arrested after investigators tracked them using cell phone location data.

In sentencing memorandums, attorneys for both Kicinski, 66, and Heneghan, 58, stated that they attempted to exit the Capitol more quickly but were prevented by the massive crowd. Neither had a prior criminal record.

Prosecutors argued that both deserved jail time, in part, because “the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 posed a grave danger to our democracy.”

Kicinski received media attention after her arrest as a “TV chef” due to her occasional appearances on WFLA-TV’s “Daytime,” where she gave cooking demonstrations. She most recently owned and published the Simply Gluten Free lifestyle magazine. Court records describe her as recently unemployed.

Heneghan, a rideshare driver, co-founded the now-defunct White Buffalo jewelry stores that once occupied mall kiosks throughout Tampa Bay and the state. He won the 2005 World Series of Poker and used his $600,000 in winnings to purchase the historic “telephone building” in Clearwater.