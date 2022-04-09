Pinellas Park man faces murder charges in wife’s death

A 41-year-old Pinellas Park man faces murder and attempted murder charges in connection to the death of his wife, a 33-year-old woman.

The Pinellas Park Police Department responded to a call for service at the Clear Harbor Apartments, located at 11260 U.S. Highway 19 N., on Friday at 1 p.m. A man, later identified at Keyuhn Chambers, was seen with blood on his clothes and blood was found around the apartment complex, according to a media release.

Chambers fled the complex on foot before officers arrived at the scene, the release said, but was later located and taken into custody.

A chemical odor was coming from the apartment, officers said. Inside officers found Chrystal Williams who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. A four-month-old infant was found with a garbage bag over their head, police said. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment, where Williams died.

The apartment building was evacuated while the Pinellas Park Fire Department officials investigated the odor coming from the apartment for any potential danger, the release said. Two first responders were treated at local hospitals for inhalation of the unknown chemical and were released.

Williams and Chambers were married, police said. Her death is still under investigation. The infant, who was not injured, was determined to be the child of Williams’ friend.

Chambers had blood visible on his clothing when officers took him into custody, the release said. He was booked in the Pinellas County Jail and faces attempted murder and murder charges.