Pinellas Park man secretly filmed female in nude then extorted her, police say

A Pinellas Park man has been arrested on extortion and video voyeurism charges after he secretly recorded a female in the nude, then threatened to share the images if she didn’t have sex with him, police said.

Sengpracha Chanthavilaichit, 48, was arrested Thursday and was being held at the Pinellas County jail Friday on $15,000 bail.

Pinellas Park police said he put a camera under an end table to make the recordings on April 1. He then, in a series of Facebook messenger messages over the next several weeks, threatened to send the images to the female’s guardian if she didn’t have sex with him, arrest reports state.

The female refused and Chanthavilaichit sent the images, reports state.