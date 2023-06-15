Pinellas Park officer justified in fatal shooting, state attorney’s office says

A Pinellas Park police officer was justified when he fatally shot a man last month, Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bruce Bartlett has determined.

Officer Cameron Williams fatally shot Jared Daniel Rudderham on May 30 after the 36-year-old pulled a gun on police during a domestic dispute, according to a letter that Bartlett sent to Pinellas Park Police Chief Michael Haworth.

Rudderham showed up to the house where his ex-girlfriend lived with her grandmother at 5000 94th Ave. N and refused to leave, according to the letter. Rudderham was upset that his ex-girlfriend had started dating someone new.

The ex-girlfriend called her mom, who called 911. Police contacted the ex-girlfriend, who told them Rudderham wouldn’t leave. She knew Rudderham owned two guns, but he refused to tell her whether he had any weapons on him.

Pinellas Park police responded. Two officers spoke with the ex-girlfriend at the front of the house while a corporal walked to the side of the residence and looked over a fence into the backyard. The corporal told the other officers that Rudderham was in the backyard with a backpack nearby, but he wasn’t holding any weapons.

After the corporal relayed this information, Williams began walking in the backyard to talk with Rudderham followed by the two officers who had made contact with the ex-girlfriend.

With a handgun drawn, Williams approached Rudderham, calling the man’s name to get his attention. Rudderham then pulled a Glock 19 9mm semiautomatic handgun from a holster in his waistband, the letter states. The corporal yelled that there was a gun and alerted other officers over the radio.

Rudderham racked the slide on his gun to load it and turned to face Williams, raising the gun toward the officer, according to the letter. Williams fired his gun five times, striking Rudderham.

Police began lifesaving measures and Rudderham was taken to Bayfront Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Officers found a live round in the chamber of Rudderham’s gun and 12 rounds in the magazine, according to the letter. He also had a holster with a 9mm magazine that had 15 rounds.

The state attorney’s office ruled the death justified because of Rudderham’s actions, Bartlett wrote in the letter.

“As a result of our investigation, I have determined that Officer Cameron Williams was in the lawful performance of his duties when Jared Rudderham, while committing an armed trespass and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, racked a Glock 19 9mm semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at Officer Williams, a uniformed police officer,” he said.