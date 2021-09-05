Pinellas Park Police investigating body found behind CVS

The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered behind a CVS at 7101 Park Blvd, located at the intersection of Belcher Road and Park Boulevard.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, Pinellas Park police and Pinellas Park Fire officials responded to a call about a deceased man, according to a media release. The man has been identified as Pierre Smith, 54, from St. Petersburg.

A CVS customer found Pierre’s body in the parking lot of the CVS store and contacted police, the release said.

The man showed no signs of trauma or foul play, police said. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue to investigate to determine a cause of death.

